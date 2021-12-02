Advertisement

Boise State University tweets in support of women in education

The tweet comes after political science professor's comments on women and feminism
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State University tweets a message of support for women in education and society.

BSU says in part quote: “Boise State has a long tradition of supporting women. We continue to do so across the Usniversity.”

This comes in the wake of viral social media posts that showed BSU political science professor Scott Yenor speaking at a conference about what he terms the evils of feminism.

He also said efforts should not be made to recruit women into fields like engineering.

