Advertisement

Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is celebrating its 64th birthday with a whopper of a deal this weekend that will send you back in time.

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering the signature menu item for its original price of 37 cents Friday and Saturday.

The deal is only available through Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards Program on its app.

So, before you chow down, make sure to download.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor: Gun was ‘freely available’ to Mich. teen charged in high school shooting
A woman posted surveillance video to social media that shows an Indiana police officer kicking...
GRAPHIC: After video shows officer kicking dog, Ind. police dept. defends action
They will be delivering all the food the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 17
Les Schwab and United Way team up for annual week of giving
They will be the first Wednesday of every month from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.
Skin cancer screening being held in Twin Falls