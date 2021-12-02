Advertisement

The City of Twin Falls is on-call for winter road maintenance

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When winter comes, so do winter driving conditions. Every year, the City of Twin Falls has to be ready to de-ice and plow streets.

According to the city, they budget about $1 million a year for winter road maintenance. This year, due to the unseasonably warm weather, services have not been implemented yet.

If conditions cause the city to not use all designated funds, money would roll over into next year’s allocation.

However, when the city eventually gets the plows out to keep the roads safe, there are certain places they must go first.

“With that amount of roadway, we hit our main arterials first and those are those priority roadways like Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line (Road),” said Twin Falls public information officer Josh Palmer.

“We have a lot more traffic and more importantly that’s where emergency traffic needs to drive to access parts of the city,” he continued.

After those streets, Palmer says feeder streets are next. He adds the city typically does not plow subdivisions.

There are over 20 drivers on call for when roads need to be managed.

