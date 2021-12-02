Daybell trial set for early 2023

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The trial for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell will begin in January 2023. The ruling was made by Judge Steven Boyce and will take place in Ada County.

The trial will start on Jan. 9 of 2023 and is expected to last 10 weeks. Prosecutors had asked for a later date but the judge declined, citing the amount of time Daybell has already been in jail.

Chad Daybell’s attorney had asked for a trial starting in October of 2022. Meanwhile, Lori Vallow Daybell has still not been found competent to stand trial.

