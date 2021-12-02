Advertisement

Idaho Democrats weigh in on court order blocking mandate for healthcare workers

By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some Democrats in Idaho are weighing in on a federal judge’s decision to issue a nationwide preliminary injunction on the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Idaho governor Brad Little has called the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate nothing more than federal overreach and applauded the court’s decision.

However, some Idaho Democrats are reminding people the purpose of the mandate was to mitigate the spread of the virus in health care systems that receive billions of dollars from the federal government for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

“The governor and others, they want to celebrate this lawsuit as a big political win to score some points,” said Rep. Lauren Neocochea, a Democrat from District 19.

“They may be regretting this win months down the road when we realize we have a new variant that is even more deadlier or transmissible, and we more urgently need those vaccine requirements.”

Idaho is one of the plaintiffs in the Louisiana lawsuit, and Idaho is a party to two other lawsuits challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.

