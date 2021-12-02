Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game to start offering tags for CWD surveillance hunts

All harvested deer taken during each surveillance hunt must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game announced Wednesday they will offer more than 1,500 deer tags for Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance hunts starting Dec. 7.

They will be sold starting at 10 a.m. mountain time at Fish and Game regional offices. Idaho Fish and Game hope the hunts will collect 775 Chronic Wasting Disease samples.

The hunts will be limited to Idaho residents, and the tags will be split between public and private lands. Those tags will be exclusive to either.

“We appreciate hunters’ willingness to help us get these important CWD samples. Hunters who want to participate will have to do some things that may be inconvenient, but they are critical to help us to get a better understanding of the extent of CWD in the area,” said Scott Reinecker, Deputy Director of Idaho Fish and Game.

Any deer harvested during each surveillance hunt will need to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. Idaho Fish and Game have assigned 35 hunting areas, with every surveillance hunt having a targeted number of Chronic Wasting Disease samples the department is looking to collect.

The tags will cost $10 and are limited to one hunter.

