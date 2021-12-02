Idaho law professor examines the constitutionality of the CMS vaccine mandate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Louisiana court federal judge issued a nationwide preliminary injunction on Tuesday to halt the Biden Administration’s national vaccine mandate for health care workers at Medicaid and Medicare-participating facilities, which had been set to begin next week. Individuals had to receive their first shot by December 6, 2021, and the second vaccine by January 4, 2022. According to the CMS, the mandate regulates over 10.3 million health care workers in the United States. Of those 10.3 million, 2.4 million healthcare workers are currently unvaccinated.

KMVT talked to a University of Idaho law professor to see if the mandate is constitutional and if it may be overturned in court.

When the news was announced, Idaho Governor Brad Little recognized the court’s decision and commented, “The courts are recognizing President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated…His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country. We already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic.”

Little also said one of the things that concerns him the most is the impact the CMS Vaccine Mandate would have on long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

“The vaccination rate there is very low,” said Little. “Think of people you know who have loved ones in long-term care and nursing homes. What would happen if they had to shut their doors? That would be a disaster.”

Kayla Dunn, who is an advocate for healthcare workers in Idaho, also celebrated the court’s decision.

“Finally, our constitutional republic is working the way that it should,” said Dunn. “Even if it is temporary relief, we can see the needle moving a little bit. I was excited.”

University of Idaho Law Professor Richard Seamon said he wasn’t surprised by the court’s decision and feels the CMS Vaccine Mandate is flawed. Some of which are constitutional.

“Providing health care and regulating healthcare workers has been traditionally the job of the states,” Seamon said.

He said another reason the mandate could be struck down is there were no opportunities for the public to weigh in.

“When the government comes in two months after announcing there was an emergency and says ‘we didn’t have time to give the public a chance to review this,’ the court is pretty skeptical, and was in this case,” Seamon said.

He thinks there’s a very strong possibility that the CMS Vaccine Mandate will be overturned. However, the argument the government will make is the federal government provides billions of dollars for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

“If the people providing the health are infected with COVID, that is undermining the whole point of the programs. The programs are meant to support public health,” Seamon said.

But right now Governor Little and others are feeling pretty optimistic.

“If you would have told me two weeks ago we were going to have by today two wins, the third win by Friday I would have said that would be great,” Little said

Idaho is one of the plaintiffs in the Louisiana lawsuit, and Idaho is a party to two other lawsuits challenging the Biden Adminstations’s vaccine mandates. Recently OSHA suspended enforcement of the president’s vaccine mandate on private companies with 100 or more employees. A federal judge blocked the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal contractors in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee on Tuesday.

