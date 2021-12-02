ISP reminds people to slow down and move over after trooper hospitalized

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is asking drivers to slow down and move over after a Trooper was hospitalized after a collision.

The plea comes after Idaho State Police was investigating a six-car collision on Interstate 84 in Ada County. Police say the only injury involved an Idaho State Trooper who went over a concrete barrier to avoid being hit.

He was released with minor injuries.

“Traffic stops are very high risk. They’re necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists’ help so we can all go home at night,” said Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo. “Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn’t just a courtesy, it’s the law. Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what’s happening around them. That keeps all of us safe.”

In the wake of the crash, ISP wants to remind people of Idaho’s slow down move over law requiring drivers to slow down, change lanes, or both when passing police vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway incident response vehicles stopped on the roadway.

Idaho State Police will have extra patrols out for Dec. 2 on I-84 in Ada County

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.