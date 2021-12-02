Advertisement

Kimberly rolls past Wood River in season opener

Bulldogs led 40-17
The Bulldogs and Wolverines ready to rebound following a free throw at the Kimberly-Wood River game.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ethan Okelberry posted 17 points, while Jackson Cummings added 13 and Kimberly overcame a slow start to rout Wood River, 63-26. Jake Lloyd added 11 in the win for the senior-heavy Bulldogs.

Kimberly led 40-17 at halftime.

Next up? The Bulldogs host Mountain Home, while Wood River travels to Filer, both happening Friday.

OTHER SCORES

Jerome 72, Buhl 52: Michael Lloyd led the Tigers with 26 points, including five three-pointers, plus seven rebounds. Gavin Capps added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Scott Cook tallied 10 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds. For the Indians, Cade Deboard drained four three-points in route to 23 points. Kyler Kelly added 11 points. Buhl hosts Snake River on Friday.

Wendell 47, American Falls 22

Valley 34, Shoshone 24: Jadon Johnson paced the Vikings with 13 points, while Kyle Christensen added 12.

Liberty Charter 44, Glenns Ferry 40

Rockland 53, Murtaugh 26

Castleford 33, Rimrock 26

GIRLS SCORE

Murtaugh 44, Oakley 39: Addison Stoker led the Red Devils with 10 points. Kylan Jones posted a game-high 13 for the Hornets.

