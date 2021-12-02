KMVT talks to a law professor about vaccine mandates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Idaho governor Brad Little applauded a Louisiana court’s decision to issue an injunction of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Little called it a federal overreach and said it is straining an already stressed healthcare system.

A top issue was also worker shortage issues plaguing most of the country. “One of the things that really concerns me is long term and nursing homes,” said Little. “The vaccination rate there is very low.”

“Think of people who have loved ones in long term care and nursing homes. What would happen if they had to shut their doors? That would be a disaster,” he continued.

Kayla Dunn, who is an advocate for healthcare workers in Idaho, also celebrated the court’s decision.

“Finally, our constitutional republic is working the way that it should,” she said. “And even if it is temporary relief, we can see the needle working a little bit. I was excited.”

University of Idaho law professor Richard Seamon said he wasn’t surprised by the court’s decision and feels the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services vaccine mandate is flawed. Some of those flaws are constitutional in nature.

“Providing health care and regulating healthcare workers has been traditionally the job of the states,” he said.

Another reason the mandate could be struck down is there were no opportunities for the public to weigh in.

“When the government comes in two months after announcing there was an emergency and says we didn’t have time to give the public a chance to review this, the court’s pretty skeptical,” said Seamon.

Seamon thinks the mandate will be overturned, however the argument the government will make is the federal government provides billons of dollars for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

“If the people providing the health are infected with COVID-19, that is undermining the whole point of the programs. The programs are meant to support public health.”

Governor Little says he is feeling pretty good. “If you would’ve told me two weeks ago we were going to have, by today, we were going to have two wins, a third win by Friday, I would of said that would be great.”

Idaho was one of the plaintiffs in the Louisiana lawsuit and party to two other lawsuits challenging Biden’s mandates.

