Advertisement

KMVT talks to a law professor about vaccine mandates

Kayla Dunn, who is an advocate for healthcare workers in Idaho, also celebrated the court’s decision
COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(waff)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Idaho governor Brad Little applauded a Louisiana court’s decision to issue an injunction of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Little called it a federal overreach and said it is straining an already stressed healthcare system.

A top issue was also worker shortage issues plaguing most of the country. “One of the things that really concerns me is long term and nursing homes,” said Little. “The vaccination rate there is very low.”

“Think of people who have loved ones in long term care and nursing homes. What would happen if they had to shut their doors? That would be a disaster,” he continued.

Kayla Dunn, who is an advocate for healthcare workers in Idaho, also celebrated the court’s decision.

“Finally, our constitutional republic is working the way that it should,” she said. “And even if it is temporary relief, we can see the needle working a little bit. I was excited.”

University of Idaho law professor Richard Seamon said he wasn’t surprised by the court’s decision and feels the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services vaccine mandate is flawed. Some of those flaws are constitutional in nature.

“Providing health care and regulating healthcare workers has been traditionally the job of the states,” he said.

Another reason the mandate could be struck down is there were no opportunities for the public to weigh in.

“When the government comes in two months after announcing there was an emergency and says we didn’t have time to give the public a chance to review this, the court’s pretty skeptical,” said Seamon.

Seamon thinks the mandate will be overturned, however the argument the government will make is the federal government provides billons of dollars for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

“If the people providing the health are infected with COVID-19, that is undermining the whole point of the programs. The programs are meant to support public health.”

Governor Little says he is feeling pretty good. “If you would’ve told me two weeks ago we were going to have, by today, we were going to have two wins, a third win by Friday, I would of said that would be great.”

Idaho was one of the plaintiffs in the Louisiana lawsuit and party to two other lawsuits challenging Biden’s mandates.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting

Latest News

The City of Twin Falls is preparing for the winter conditions
The City of Twin Falls is on-call for winter road maintenance
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Twin Falls has seen a 32% price increase
Idaho leading the nation in year-over-year housing cost increases