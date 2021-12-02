Advertisement

New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for reports of a shooting.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New details have emerged in an officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls. Court documents obtained by KMVT say that two officers were involved in the incident.

36-year-old James Clayson is facing numerous charges, including removing a firearm from a law enforcement officer.

Court documents say two officers were called to a house in the area where Clayson had a gun and was wanting to commit suicide.

When investigating, Clayson was detained and put in the back of a police car. After talking to those involved, officers came back to arrest Clayson, and that’s when a fight ensued.

Clayson allegedly was able to get one of the officer’s pistols and fire one shot. As a result, officer Cody Cunningham was shot in the left hand.

The suspect, Clayson, was shot in the torso area. Officer Matt Richards was not hurt in the incident.

Officer Cunningham was released from the hospital after being treated for injuries.

