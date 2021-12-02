Omicron variant raises vaccine efficacy questions

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the new COVID-19 variant now in the U.S., many are worried about how vaccines are holding up against it.

Local epidemiologists say that while there is uncertainty, data is looking promising in those who have received booster shots.

They say that the increased production of antibodies as a result of receiving a vaccine booster can result in numerous benefits in fighting known and future variants of the virus.

“When we boost somebody who’s been vaccinated, we not only ramp up the antibodies, we actually will develop antibodies that will be against variants that we have not even recognized yet,” said Dr. Sky Blue with Sawtooth Epidemiology.

Blue did reiterate the importance of keeping up good hygiene and social distancing as the vaccine is most effective at protecting against hospitalizations, and not viral transmission.

