Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view final design plans for the Interstate 84 South Jerome Interchange.

The open house will be on Dec. 9 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Jerome City Council Chambers at 100 East Avenue A. Staff working on the project will be available to answer questions.

Those unable to attend are invited to view an online option between Dec. 9 and Dec. 30 at itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-south-jerome-interchange.

