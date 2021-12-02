Advertisement

Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view final design plans for the Interstate 84 South Jerome Interchange.

The open house will be on Dec. 9 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Jerome City Council Chambers at 100 East Avenue A. Staff working on the project will be available to answer questions.

Those unable to attend are invited to view an online option between Dec. 9 and Dec. 30 at itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-south-jerome-interchange.

