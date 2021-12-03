Advertisement

“Black Santa” coming to Twin Falls

The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.(Event Organizers)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Black Santa is coming to town in Twin Falls on Friday.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe, families can stop by to take pictures with black Santa. Gifts will also be handed out to children from low-income families.

The event, presented by the Yellow Brick Cafe and Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, is organized in order to provide a more diverse representation of Santa Clause in the Twin Falls community.

“I think to make it succinct, black Santa is in place so that people can have representation for the good that Santa represents in the world,” said black Santa PDX Leroy Barber. “Joy, peace and love, and all those kinds of things.”

Friday’s black Santa event kicks off a busy evening of holiday festivities in Twin Falls, with the festival of lights parade to follow at 6 p.m.

