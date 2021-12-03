Advertisement

Canyon Ridge soccer player verbally commits to D-II school

Canyon Ridge junior Jaden Johnston verbally committed to play soccer at Montana State...
Canyon Ridge junior Jaden Johnston verbally committed to play soccer at Montana State University-Billings.(Janet Benefiel)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jaden Johnston verbally committed to play soccer at Montana State University-Billings.

Johnston is a junior at Canyon Ridge High School who will sign next year as a senior.

The university is a Division II school that competes in the Great Northwest Athletic conference.

If anyone knows Johnston, she puts many hours in each week commuting to Boise to practice with her travel team.

It’s all paid off.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls

Latest News

Fans decked out in pajamas enjoyed the Kimberly vs. Wood River basketball game.
Kimberly wins with ease over Wood River
The Bulldogs and Wolverines ready to rebound following a free throw at the Kimberly-Wood River...
Kimberly rolls past Wood River in season opener
Lee Marks is the Fresno State interim head coach, as the school awaits its bowl game assignment.
Former Boise State assistant now Fresno State interim head coach
Burley head coach Amber Whiting goes over plays following the first quarter at Jerome, Tuesday...
Whiting outscores third straight opponent, as Burley moves to 5-0