Canyon Ridge soccer player verbally commits to D-II school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jaden Johnston verbally committed to play soccer at Montana State University-Billings.

Johnston is a junior at Canyon Ridge High School who will sign next year as a senior.

The university is a Division II school that competes in the Great Northwest Athletic conference.

If anyone knows Johnston, she puts many hours in each week commuting to Boise to practice with her travel team.

It’s all paid off.

