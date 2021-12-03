Idaho Parks and Recreation changes vehicle sticker programs

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced changes on Friday to how snowmobile and off-highway vehicles stickers are sold.

As of now, the changes are as follows, according to a Parks and Recreation press release:

Two-year sticker options are available

Vehicle-specific information is no longer required. Minor statistical information is still collected in order to properly manage use.

There are also new fees for snowmobile stickers. Resident stickers will now be $45.50 annually, non-resident stickers are now $59.50 per year, and rental stickers are now $75.50.

Snowmobile sticker fee increases include funds for county grooming program operations, as well as avalanche safety operations, and snowmobile use on Department of Lands property.

