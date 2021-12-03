Advertisement

Idaho senators ask for help for livestock producers

FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at...
FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)(Charlie Litchfield | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Both of Idaho’s senators are joining with senators from North Dakota and Montana to ask for assistance for livestock producers affected by the drought.

They are calling on the USDA and the Farm Service Agency to address what they term a gap in coverage in the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program.

They say producers who transport their livestock to feed are not eligible for aid under this program.

“[W]e continue to hear from producers who have been severely affected by drought this year and have incurred costs related to transporting their livestock to feed sources instead of hauling feed to their livestock,” the senators wrote. 

“Under current regulations, these producers are not eligible for ELAP transportation assistance.  We respectfully request that FSA exercise its authority to further improve ELAP by providing payments to producers for a portion of the costs they have incurred from transporting their livestock to feed sources.”

