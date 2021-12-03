Idaho State Police arrest wanted Minnesota man in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police have arrested a Minnesota man in Idaho on a fugitive warrant.

During a traffic stop on Nov. 30, a Trooper conducting a traffic stop learned 42-year-old Aaron J. Hjermstad had been convicted of multiple child sex abuse charges in Hennepin County, Minnesota and was violating his parole by being in Idaho without the permission from the Minnesota court.

Troopers also found electronic items in the suspect’s vehicle they believe were possibly connected to the Minnesota charges.

The Trooper was recently part of training hosted by ISP focusing on interdiction efforts to protect children. The officers were taught how to better identify victims and investigate suspects involved in human trafficking and child sex crimes.

“ISP and all our local partners are very committed to protecting children everywhere from violence and abuse,” said Captain Chris Weadick of Idaho State Police District 6 in Idaho Falls.

“Knowing how to identify endangered children and threats to children is a very high priority, and some of the investigative techniques taught at this recent training are already in use by Troopers patrolling our highways.”

