Advertisement

Idaho State Police arrest wanted Minnesota man in Bonneville County

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police have arrested a Minnesota man in Idaho on a fugitive warrant.

During a traffic stop on Nov. 30, a Trooper conducting a traffic stop learned 42-year-old Aaron J. Hjermstad had been convicted of multiple child sex abuse charges in Hennepin County, Minnesota and was violating his parole by being in Idaho without the permission from the Minnesota court.

Troopers also found electronic items in the suspect’s vehicle they believe were possibly connected to the Minnesota charges.

The Trooper was recently part of training hosted by ISP focusing on interdiction efforts to protect children. The officers were taught how to better identify victims and investigate suspects involved in human trafficking and child sex crimes.

“ISP and all our local partners are very committed to protecting children everywhere from violence and abuse,” said Captain Chris Weadick of Idaho State Police District 6 in Idaho Falls.

“Knowing how to identify endangered children and threats to children is a very high priority, and some of the investigative techniques taught at this recent training are already in use by Troopers patrolling our highways.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls

Latest News

The company's impact has spread to all 50 states in the U.S. and 42 countries
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Turner Porter Stalls
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
How the abortion hearing could impact Idahoans
Idaho Democrats weigh in on the Biden administration having its vaccine mandate for healthcare...
Idaho Democrats weigh in on court order blocking mandate for healthcare workers
The tweet comes after political science professor's comments on women and feminism
Boise State University tweets in support of women in education