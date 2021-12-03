Advertisement

Meridian man sentenced on various fraud, money laundering charges

Wold was sentenced to 41 months of prison
Wold was sentenced to 41 months of prison(AP GraphicsBank)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Meridian man has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for payroll and COVID-19 testing schemes, including taking money from his employer and depositing it into his personal bank account

49-year-old Douglas Wold worked as a human resources manager for Fry Foods in Ontario, Oregon. According to the plea agreement, Wold executed two schemes including committing mail fraud with respect to a COVID-19 testing program at Fry Foods’ Weiser location in May 2020.

Wold deposited COVID-19 testing funds into his bank account and did not pay the health care provider that actually conducted the testing.

He used the funds to purchase a speedboat and trailer, which the government has since recovered. Wold has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Lane closures on I-84 expected between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month

Latest News

The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
“Black Santa” coming to Twin Falls
Idaho Democrats weigh in on court order blocking mandate for healthcare workers
Idaho Democrats weigh in on court order blocking mandate for healthcare workers
With the 2022 mid-term election quickly approaching, there have been a lot of changes in...
Is Idaho’s Republican Party moving in the ‘right’ direction?
Police Lights
Idaho State Police arrest wanted Minnesota man in Bonneville County