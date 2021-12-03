Meridian man sentenced on various fraud, money laundering charges

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Meridian man has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for payroll and COVID-19 testing schemes, including taking money from his employer and depositing it into his personal bank account

49-year-old Douglas Wold worked as a human resources manager for Fry Foods in Ontario, Oregon. According to the plea agreement, Wold executed two schemes including committing mail fraud with respect to a COVID-19 testing program at Fry Foods’ Weiser location in May 2020.

Wold deposited COVID-19 testing funds into his bank account and did not pay the health care provider that actually conducted the testing.

He used the funds to purchase a speedboat and trailer, which the government has since recovered. Wold has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

