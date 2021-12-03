Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Turner Porter Stalls

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s ag industry combines many moving parts to create a worldwide leader in the development of livestock and produce.

For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we look at Turner Porter Stalls and their impact that spans dozens of countries around the world.

Decades ago, the Turner family began its impact on Gooding’s agricultural scene, operating a small farm and dairy ranch in the small Idaho town.

As time passed, Turner’s impact grew and now spreads to all 50 states and 42 countries.

For the Turner family, it proves hard work and passion can grow your legacy, even from small-town America.

“To think that an idea and hard work can take you around the world and can supply something that an industry needs, not only can you just be part of it, but you can be one of the best with just a little bit of time, effort and a lot of years,” said owner Austin Turner.

Turner says the growth can be challenging, especially during the pandemic era, but thanks his community of Gooding for their support throughout the process.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.