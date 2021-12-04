Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Magic Valley Paramedics

The new truck will serve Buhl, Filer, Castleford, and Rogerson
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As southern Idaho continues to grow, it’s imperative area first responder programs grow to match those booming populations.

For this week’s fit and well Idaho report, we look at what Magic Valley paramedics are doing to ensure they continue to serve the area effectively.

Beginning the week of Nov. 29, a new 24-hour EMS truck will be on the west side of Twin Falls County to care for the growing region more rapidly.

The plan is for this truck to serve Buhl, Filer, Castleford, and Rogerson. The truck is replacing a 12-hour EMS vehicle, making overnight service more effective.

“We have positioned them in the city of Filer, at the fire station, to be able to manage a more rapid, more appropriate response for that side of the county. It’s not new coverage, it’s enhanced coverage,” said Stan Flint, manager of Magic Valley Paramedics for Twin Falls.

Magic Valley Paramedics also told KMVT they wanted to thank the Filer Fire Department, which built an additional holding bay for this new truck.

