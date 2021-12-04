Advertisement

Idaho Department of Finance warns residents of potential scams

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Finance is warning residents to watch out for potential scams in their mailboxes.

These scams will often contain offers from third-party companies claiming to be associated with financial institutions around the region.

This could lead to members of these banks giving away money or personal information. Officials say to look out for words that may pressure you into acting on the offer.

“If the mailer produces some kind of a pressure to act message, such as you need to act now, this offer’s only good for a limited period of time, your current product or service is expiring, those could be red flags,” said Consumer Affairs Officer Celia Kinney with the Idaho Department of Finance.

Those who receive these statements in the mail are urged to report them to the Department of Finance. To report them, go to Idaho Department of Finance, or call 208-332-8000.

