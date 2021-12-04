Idaho Fish and Game taking steps to combat spread of Chronic Wasting Disease

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is taking steps to combat the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, among deer and elk populations in northern Idaho.

Back in October, two positive cases of CWD were found in Region 14 near Riggins, marking the first positives of the neurological disease in the gem state.

For decades, Idaho Fish and Game officials have monitored three surrounding states: Montana, Wyoming, and Utah. They have all seen CWD outbreaks during that time.

During that time, there has been a plan in place to manage any spread of the disease, which is 100% fatal.

Now they are putting that plan in place. On Wednesday, Fish and Game announced an emergency hunt in north-central Idaho, releasing around 1,500 tags issued to help gather an estimation of the extent of the spread.

“Once we do have a better feel for that, we can then take management action if deemed necessary to try to contain it,” said regional wildlife manager Mike McDonald. “I doubt we will be able to eradicate it, but it’s about containment at this point.”

McDonald tells KMVT management action will come in the form of herd management or population reduction.

