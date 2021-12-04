Jerome narrowly falls to Bishop Kelly

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bishop Kelly defeated Jerome 59-55 Friday night, despite Michael Lloyd’s 20 points for the Tigers.

Scott Cook added 12 points, while Colton Ellison added nine.

OTHER SCORES

Pocatello 63, Burley 40: Adam Kloepfer and Stockton Sheets both scored nine points. The Bobcats (0-2) now travel to Century on Tuesday.

Twin Falls 69, Lowry 37: Alex Coates and Will Preucil both had 12 points for the Bruins.

Snake River 52, Buhl 51: The Panthers hit one of two free throws at the buzzer to win the game. Cade DeBoard paced the Indians with 18 points, including three-pointers, while Ryne Kelly added 16 points and four three-pointers.

Filer 67, Wood River 65

Valley 61, Mackay 6: Kyle Christensen produced 22 points in the win.

GIRLS SCORES

Raft River 65, Lighthouse Christian 47: Aleia Blakeslee was the top scorer for the Lions with 21 points and Jordan Wolverton chipped in 10 points for the Lions. Caroline Schumann led Raft River with 22 points. The Lady Lions will host Riverstone at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Richfield 47, Castleford 22

CAREY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT:

Mackay 46, Valley 45: Kaydence Seefried scored 18 points for the Miners, while Megan Moore added 16. Meanwhile, Justyce Schilz led the Vikings with 16 points, while Kales Delgado added 12.

Murtaugh 49, Carey 36: Addison Stoker paced the Red Devils with 16 points, while Jane Parke led the Panthers, also with 16. The Red Devils will face the Miners in the championship round of the Carey Holiday Tournament on Saturday at 5 p.m.

