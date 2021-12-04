Lighthouse Christian wins thriller over Richfield

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hyato Yamada led scorers with 15 points. Sophomore Jack DeJong had 15 and Lighthouse edged past Richfield, 61-59.

Despite trailing by double-digits in the second half, the Lions pressed and drew turnovers.

For the Tigers, Luke Dalton produced a game-high 24 points, while James Fuchs added 11 and Clay Kent tallied 9.

Twin Falls 85, Spring Creek 43: Jared Mix led the Bruins with 14, Kurtis Christensen had 13 and Logan Pittard had 11.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 55, Minico 28: For the fourth straight game, Burley’s Amari Whiting outscored the opposition. The junior posted a game-high 29 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Teammate Christina Cook added seven points, Lynzey Searle scored 6 points while Sydney Searle tallied 7 rebounds and Hailey Chapa chipped in 6 rebounds. For the Spartans, Carlie Latta scored all but one of the Spartans’ points, producing a team-high 27.

Gooding 61, Kimberly 58: Alx Roe posted a game-high 16 points, while Reece Fleming added 11. For the Bulldogs, Reece Garey had 19 points, while MeKell Wright added 18.

Gooding 16 18 14 13

Kimberly 9 11 17 21

Filer 55, Buhl 34: Great outing for our first conference game!! Especially on the road in a tough gym to play in. Leading scorers were Josalyn Bailey with 16, who was also 7/7 from the free throw line. Lexi Monson chipped in 14 points, while McKynlee Jacobs added 11 points and was 4/4 from the free throw line.

Dietrich 51, Hansen 28: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 15 points and Layla VonBerndt pitched in 14. Jesica Gomez led Hansen with 7 points.

