A look into Idaho’s regulation of prescription drugs

One driving factor is the presence of a pharmacy beneficiary or PBM
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rising costs of prescription drugs have no doubt been an issue plaguing the United States.

One driving factor is the presence of a pharmacy beneficiary or PBM. To define a PBM, they are middlemen who were originally intended to lower costs by generating competition.

However, these companies became profit-seekers as well.

“A lot of times, they cut a good portion for themselves when it should be sent to the people doing all the work,” said Chris Johnson, a local pharmacist. Some states have taken action against these companies.

In Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost just sued one of the big three PBMs. The result was a settlement of nearly $90 million passed onto the citizens of that state.

While other states have taken action against these organizations, here in Idaho it may be a little more difficult to fill your prescriptions due to a lack of regulation against PBMs.

In fact, according to recent data, Idaho ranks near the middle of the pack in terms of prescription affordability, and surrounding states like Utah rank in the bottom five.

Mississippi is another state that took action against PBMs. It ranks in the top 10 in terms of affordability.

“It definitely would be good if someone had control over them cause it seems like there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Johnson. “And they’re able to set prices however they’d like.”

So if these companies aren’t being monitored in Idaho, then who is? Putting you first, KMVT looked up drug costs by state and found a federal proposal that if passed, could help keep costs down…which Blum says is needed.

