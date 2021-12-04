Advertisement

No. 13 CSI hosts No. 10 Snow College on Saturday

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite a hiccup in Price, Utah, the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff is confident in the team as they prepare for their conference home opener Saturday afternoon against Snow College.

CSI fell 82-76 Wednesday to USU-Eastern after trailing by six at halftime.

Now they prepare for a Snow College team, whose only loss is to 22nd ranked Florida Southwestern State. Both teams are ranked in the top 25, with the Golden Eagles coming in at 13th and the Badgers sitting at tenth.

Associate head coach Ryan Lundgren has been pleased at the play of Jakari Livingston and Robert Whaley. Both are top five in scoring on the team with Whaley averaging 11.5 points a game, and Livingston adding 10.5.

In order for the team to squeak out a win against this nationally ranked team, they can’t get complacent.

“In addition to complacency, it’s experience. We have a lot of new guys that haven’t played here before and in these situations and been asked to do what we’re asking them to do. So I think going on the road to Price and losing to a close game to a really good team,” Lundgren said. “Those are great learning experiences for our guys as the season goes on.”

