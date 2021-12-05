Boise State to face Central Michigan in Arizona Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State is slated to face Central Michigan in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The Broncos are 7-5 on the season taking on an 8-4 Chippewa team from the Mid-American Conference. The matchup will mark the sixth all-time meeting between the pair, but the first since 2001.

BSU went 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference, but still challenged for a spot in the title game the final week of the regular season. But the Broncos fell to San Diego State, 27-16 and Utah State wrapped up the Mountain Division with a 35-10 win over New Mexico.

CMU has won four straight games. Their last loss was a one-point defeat at the hands of NIU in October.

The game is slated for December 31 at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. MT.

Tickets to the Arizona Bowl are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets through Boise State. They can be purchased HERE, or via the Athletic Ticket Office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium or by phone at (208) 426-4737.

