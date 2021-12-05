Chobani donates thousands of food items to the Magic Valley Community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday morning, Chobani and the College of Southern Idaho partnered to hand out free food to thousands of Idahoans as part of their annual Chobani Community Giveaway.

Nearly 1700 cars pulled through the CSI parking lot, collecting three cases of Chobani products each.

Alyson Outen tells KMVT events like these are ones that she and the Chobani team look forward to each year, saying they cherish the opportunity to give back to the Magic Valley Community.

“We try to be a really good corporate neighbor, and this is just something we look forward to, myself and all of the employee volunteers,” Outen said. “We can really kick off the holiday season, spread a little joy and get to say thank you, in person, to so many people. That’s a real luxury for us.”

Outen also tells KMVT that Chobani has made strides to combat food insecurity during the era of the pandemic, saying they have donated 10 million products across the country this year.

