Many Southern Idaho ski areas still waiting for snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — December can often signal the beginning of ski season in the mountains of Southern Idaho, with ski lifts turning, crowds gathering and mountains covered in snow.

This year? Not so much, Pomerelle and Magic Mountain are still patiently waiting, and praying, for snow.

“Last year, I believe, it was the fifth of December that we opened up,” said Magic Mountain Owner Gary Miller. “It varies between the first of December to, well what we’re hoping for, is that we’re opened before Christmas.”

The Christmas deadline is not some arbitrary date, the holidays are an important part of the season for the profit margins of smaller resorts, like those in Southern Idaho.

“It’s a very big time for us and, knock-on-wood, we always say that’s when we need to be open,” said Pomerelle Communications Director Gretchen Anderson. “It would hurt any ski resort to not be open during that time.”

As the holidays approach, the resorts remain optimistic they will be able to start running chair lifts soon.

“There have been those years where we’ve been dry as a bone one day and the next day, it’s like go time,” Anderson said.

The delay hasn’t been all bad news for Magic Mountain, Miller has been able to make some improvements for the upcoming season.

“Normally I’d be kind of disappointed that there is no snow on the ground,” Miller said, “but as you can see behind me, we’re putting in this magic carpet so it’s kind of been a little bit of a blessing for us.”

For now, the mountains are void of snow, but with a few cold fronts on the way, optimism is on the rise.

“We’re looking really good and there is some potential for some storms coming through,” Anderson said, “so we’ve got our fingers crossed.”

Miller added, “hopefully, mother nature is going to give us some good snow here in the next week or two.”

