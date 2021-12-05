Weekend weather blog: November in review

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — November has come and gone, and what a tale of two months it was.

The beginning of the month started out promising for those wanting drought conditions to end - much like how October and September were. However, by the end of the month, things took a turn. A prominent ‘ridge’ in the jet stream kept temperatures warm, and precipitation away from the area.

Let’s take a look at how November stacked up against climatological averages. There are four official climate reporting stations in the KMVT viewing area: Twin Falls, Burley, Hailey, and Jerome. We’ll start with Twin Falls.

Overall, the month ended up slightly warmer than normal, but slightly wetter than normal as well. The normal average November temperature in Twin Falls is 47.2°F. In 2021, our average November temperature was 52.6°F, 5.4° above average.

Precipitation was also above average, thanks in part to multiple days with record breaking rainfall in the beginning and middle of the month. Despite the rather dry last two weeks of the month, 0.91 in. of precipitation was measured at Twin Falls, 0.09 in. above average.

Jerome also clocked in above average in the temperature department. The average maximum temperature for November 2021 was 52.4°F, 4.7° above the normal average November temperature in Jerome, 47.7°F.

However, Jerome wasn’t as lucky in the precipitation department. The fell 0.3 in. below the normal of 0.96 in., with only 0.66 in. of precipitation falling this past November.

Like Twin Falls and Jerome, Burley saw a warmer than normal November, seeing an average high temperature of 54.2°F. This is 6° warmer than the normal average high of 48.2°F.

While precipitation was near normal in Burley, they still clocked in 0.05 in. below average, seeing 0.75 in. of precipitation, compared to a normal of 0.8 in.

Finally, Hailey. Once again, a warmer than normal November was experienced there, with an average high temperature of 49°F. This clocked in at 4.2° above the normal average high of 44.8°F.

Much like other stations around the area, precipitation in Hailey ended up below normal. In November of 2021, Hailey experienced 0.74 in. of precipitation. In a normal year, they receive 1.73 in. This was 0.99 in. below normal - nearly an inch.

Despite precipitation at most stations ending up below normal, the drought situation is much better compared to where we were at the beginning of fall. This was mainly due to very active weather from mid-September to about mid-November.

Looking forward? It’s looking pretty promising. An active pattern is set to move itself into the area beginning this coming week, and it’s looking more and more active toward the middle of the month.

At this point, we can only hope a similar pattern to September and October will move itself in for much of winter.

