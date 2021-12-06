Advertisement

AAA gives tips for safely transporting a Christmas tree, winter driving

Winter driving in Idaho often means traveling through areas of snow, ice, and reduced visibility
Abandoned car in a blizzard
Abandoned car in a blizzard
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With freezing temperatures and snow on the way, AAA is sharing winter driving tips to help reduce the chances of a deadly collision. 

Severe weather is a factor in nearly half a million crashes and 2,000 deaths nationwide each year.

“Now is a good time to explore your options for traction control.  Winter and studded snow tires have deep grooves to wick away snow and ice, and they stay soft and flexible even in colder conditions.  Tire chains or tire socks are also great to have when the roads get slick,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “Choose the traction devices that match your winter driving patterns and comfort level.”

Winter driving in Idaho often means traveling through areas of snow, ice, and reduced visibility. 

When the weather turns nasty, drivers should reduce speed and increase their following distance to 8 to 10 seconds and avoid sudden stops and starts on hills whenever possible.

