Humane Society, nine other groups, sue over Idaho’s wolf trapping rules

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 10 conservation groups, including the Humane Society, filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the state of Idaho’s wolf trapping laws, saying they are “extreme.”

Their lawsuit argues expanded wolf trapping will inadvertently harm grizzly bears and Canada Lynx. The 10 groups will ask all wolf trapping in the habitat of grizzly bears and lynx to stop until such time that the validity of the case can be evaluated.

“It’s sickening that Idaho has approved what amounts to unregulated hunting and trapping in an effort to wipe out its wolf population,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Other animals, like federally protected grizzly bears and lynx, will be injured or die in these cruel traps and snares. The state’s disregard for all of their lives is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.