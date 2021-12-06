Advertisement

Humane Society, nine other groups, sue over Idaho’s wolf trapping rules

This July 16, 2004, file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake,...
This July 16, 2004, file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. The Biden administration said Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, that federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western U.S. after Republican-backed state laws made it much easier to kill the predators. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)(Dawn Villella | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 10 conservation groups, including the Humane Society, filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the state of Idaho’s wolf trapping laws, saying they are “extreme.”

Their lawsuit argues expanded wolf trapping will inadvertently harm grizzly bears and Canada Lynx. The 10 groups will ask all wolf trapping in the habitat of grizzly bears and lynx to stop until such time that the validity of the case can be evaluated.

“It’s sickening that Idaho has approved what amounts to unregulated hunting and trapping in an effort to wipe out its wolf population,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Other animals, like federally protected grizzly bears and lynx, will be injured or die in these cruel traps and snares. The state’s disregard for all of their lives is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Lane closures on I-84 expected between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month

Latest News

The city is still trying to address its housing problems
Ketchum moves to regulate short term rentals
The truck is understaffed at the moment
First of its kind food truck aims to help with school lunches
(Make-A-Wish)
Make-A-Wish urges families to donate this holiday season
Toys for Tots
What happens after you donate a toy for Toys for Tots