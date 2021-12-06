Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell.

ISP say a juvenile was traveling westbound in a Dodge Caravan when she lost control of her vehicle and overturned. They say she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

ISP says evidence was found at the scene indicating drugs and or alcohol may have been involved in the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

