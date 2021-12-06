Advertisement

Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell

Police are investigating a fatal crash near Wendell
Police are investigating a fatal crash near Wendell(Gray)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell.

ISP say a juvenile was traveling westbound in a Dodge Caravan when she lost control of her vehicle and overturned. They say she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

ISP says evidence was found at the scene indicating drugs and or alcohol may have been involved in the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Lane closures on I-84 expected between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month

Latest News

Ketchum’s new city hall is creating different energy in the downtown area, and bringing new...
Ketchum welcomes new city hall building
Ketchum welcomes new city hall building
Ketchum welcomes new city hall building
Local teacher honored by the Council for Exceptional Children.
Local teacher honored by the Council for Exceptional Children
Fit and Well Idaho: Magic Valley Paramedics.
Fit and Well Idaho: Magic Valley Paramedics