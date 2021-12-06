Advertisement

Kentucky congressman under fire for pro-gun family Christmas photo on Twitter

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, coupled with the words, 'Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.'(Twitter // @RepThomasMassie)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A pro-gun Christmas photo posted on Twitter by a Republican congressman from Kentucky is facing strong criticism online.

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, coupled with the words, “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

Most against the photo used the recent school shooting in Michigan, where four teens were killed and seven others hurt, as their retort when criticizing the photo.

Massie’s post drew bipartisan condemnation from Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Massachusetts, who called the post a “sickness.”

Democratic U.S. Representative John Yarmuth, who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, also condemned his fellow Kentuckian’s post.

Gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg responded with a picture of his teenage daughter, who was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018.

“Since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting,” the tweet read.

There have been a total of 48 shootings on K-12 campuses in 2021, 32 of those since Aug. 1.

Not everyone was offended by Massie’s post.

As of Monday morning, more than 81,000 Twitter users “liked” the tweet that has been shared more than 65,000 times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WXIX contributed to this report.

