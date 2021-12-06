Ketchum moves to regulate short term rentals

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is taking a big step toward regulating short term rentals within city limits and making sure operators pay their fair share of taxes.

At Monday’s city council meeting, there was a public hearing and first reading of a short-term rental ordinance. According to the ordinance, operators must obtain a short term rental permit so they can pay their fair share of the city’s local occupancy tax.

The mayor of Ketchum says non compliance can result in a penalty and a fine.

It is estimated there are somewhere between 700-900 short term rentals operating in Ketchum, and it is unknown at this time how many are non-compliant.

“Lets make sure that everyone who is renting out to visitors has a safe place to rent,” said Ketchum mayor Neil Bradshaw. “And secondly, lets make sure that everyone is complying with their tax obligation to the city. Because we can use that money.”

The proposed ordinance was discussed Monday at the Ketchum city hall.

