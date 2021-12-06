Advertisement

KMVT sits down with Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman

KMVT's Candice Hare sits down with Wayne Hoffman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation
KMVT's Candice Hare sits down with Wayne Hoffman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT News continues to be known for it’s fair and balanced news coverage.

Now, we begin what we are calling an on your side series, where KMVT sits down with Idaho leaders, asking them the questions you want asked in a way that promotes understanding of one’s platform.

We begin with the president of one of Idaho’s political powerhouses: the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Putting you first, here is KMVT’s Candice Hare’s interview with Wayne Hoffman.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Lane closures on I-84 expected between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

Sasha Anderson
Local teacher honored by the Council for Exceptional Children
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Union Pacific Train derails near Hammett
KMVT's Candice Hare sits down with Wayne Hoffman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation
KMVT On Your Side with Wayne Hoffman from the Idaho Freedom Foundation
Image Credit: Pexels
Weekend weather blog: November in review