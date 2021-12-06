Local teacher honored by the Council for Exceptional Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Council for Exceptional Children is dedicated to improving the success of children with disabilities and one local teacher is being recognized by them for her passion and dedication.

Sasha Anderson, who works with special education students in the Twin Falls School District is one of 100 teachers being recognized on a national level for her commitment and passion for the students.

Anderson was nominated by her supervisor who says she has been an asset to the Twin Falls School District.

“I had worked with her from when she started her career and just saw her skills and how she worked with students and with parents and handled situations that were handled very well,” said Celia Charland, a consulting teacher with the Twin Falls School District.

Sasha says her favorite part about working with the kids is seeing them grow.

“Seeing improvement and growth in students, and helping improve the skills of staff so that way they are empowered to better improve the students in our district,” said Sasha Anderson.

There are about 30,000 teachers a part of the Council for Exceptional Children, but only 100 were chosen for this special award.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.