Make-A-Wish urges families to donate this holiday season

Cruisin’ The Coast: 2020 Make A Wish Raffle Car
(Make-A-Wish)(tcw-wlox)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make-A-Wish Idaho is entering the holiday season with nearly 150 children awaiting wishes. Now, they are calling on Idahoans to continue their giving ways to end the year.

To help combat a lack of donations due to restrictions against public events throughout the year, Make-A-Wish launched Families for Wishes, an online donation portal.

The goal of the portal is to bring the opportunity of donation to all Idahoans in a safe, efficient manner.

Janie Best, CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho, tells KMVT the challenges from the pandemic have made donations more important than ever.

“With over 140 kids waiting for wishes, we need your support today more than ever before,” Best said. “A wish isn’t just something nice to have, it gives a child and the family hope, strength, and joy.”

Donations can be made online or through a mobile app. For more information on how to get involved, visit the Families for Wishes website.

