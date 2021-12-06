Advertisement

Union Pacific Train derails near Hammett

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAMMETT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to spokesperson Robynn Tysver with the Union Pacific Railroad, at about 1:30 a.m. MDT Sunday, approximately 28 Union Pacific train cars derailed on the western edge of Hammett, Idaho.

There were no injuries.

Union Pacific crews are on site and cleanup work has begun. It was a mixed commodity train. One of the cars spilled steel sheets.

The track is not open to train traffic and has been shut down.

No cause has been determined. The incident remains under investigation.

