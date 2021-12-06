Union Pacific Train derails near Hammett

HAMMETT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to spokesperson Robynn Tysver with the Union Pacific Railroad, at about 1:30 a.m. MDT Sunday, approximately 28 Union Pacific train cars derailed on the western edge of Hammett, Idaho.

There were no injuries.

Union Pacific crews are on site and cleanup work has begun. It was a mixed commodity train. One of the cars spilled steel sheets.

The track is not open to train traffic and has been shut down.

No cause has been determined. The incident remains under investigation.

