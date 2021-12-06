UPDATE: Ketchum leaders discuss proposed ordinance to regulate short-term rentals

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some people in Ketchum believe short-term rentals are the root cause of the area’s housing crisis. Now, Ketchum leaders are looking to put an ordinance in place to regulate the market, but there is some debate on whether the purpose of the proposed ordinance is to create more long-term rentals in the area.

On Monday, the Ketchum city council and staff discussed a proposed ordinance that will help them better regulate short-term rentals in the area. During Monday’s presentation, staff said right now it is projected there are about 700 short-term rentals in Ketchum, about 65% of which are compliant. However, the purpose of the proposed ordinance is not to limit or prohibit short-term rentals.

“It is really about compliance with health and safety rules, and making sure people pay their fair share of their taxes, and make sure they register as a business,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

Under the proposed ordinance, operators of short-term rentals would have to acquire a business permit that could run around $560. On Monday council members directed staff to create some flexibility on the implementation of a fee schedule. There was debate amongst council members as to whether business permits should be a flat rate per unit or if they should be based on size or the maximum number of occupants per unit.

The money would help fund the implementation of a compliance system. The city would acquire software to improve data collection regarding the number of units in town and associated yearly utilization. The software would cost $30,000 annually. The money would also help cover staff expenses. At the meeting city staff said compliance officers would likely do an initial inspection of short-term rentals when a permit is first issued, and then do random inspections after that.

Bradshaw said one of the reasons it’s important for short-term rental operators to be compliant is so they can pay their fair share of the city’s LOT tax. Ketchum resident Krzysztof Gilarowski said the LOT revenue from short-term rentals could help fund affordable housing solutions.

“If we use the [LOT] tax to create more affordable, community housing, middle-class housing, then it’s a good first step,” Gilarowski said.

Under the proposed ordinance operators would also have to be compliant with health and safety regulations like the maximum number of occupants in a unit and limiting rental use in the avalanche zone during certain times of the year.

Short-term rentals would also have to be compliant with fire code regulations for smoke alarms, CO detectors, and fire extinguishers. However, the topic of requiring some short-terms to have sprinkler systems raised questions. Councilwoman Amanda Breen felt that could cause problems for older units.

“Wiping out certain complexes to be able to rent out their places because they were built before a certain year is inviting litigation,” Breen said.

According to the proposed ordinance, short-term rentals shall list a local representative who permanently resides within 20 vehicular miles of Ketchum city limits. The city council and staff said they were okay with short-term rentals being classified as owner-occupied and occupant-occupied. An occupant-occupied short-term would be one in which the occupant also acts as a property manager on behalf of the owner.

According to Idaho Code §67-6539 67-6539, counties and cities are allowed to “enact or enforce any ordinance” that prohibits short-term rentals in a county or city. However, a county or city may implement regulations “necessary to safeguard the public health, safety, and general welfare to protect the integrity of residential neighborhoods in which short-term rentals or vacation rentals operate”.

Some people in attendance and some council members expressed concerns. They felt the proposed ordinance is aiming to limit short-term rentals and convert them into long-term rentals through health safety regulations. However, others in attendance who were in support of the proposed ordinance felt differently.

“There is nothing in the ordinance that prevents any homeowner from renting their property, nothing,” said Ketchum resident Perry Boyle.

The city council is planning on doing a first reading of the proposed ordinance at their next meeting, and if eventually passed it will not be implemented until April 2022. Council and staff said once implemented, existing short-term rental operators would have a 90-day grace period to become compliant.

