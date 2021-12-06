What happens after you donate a toy for Toys for Tots

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When a toy is donated to the Toys for Tots bin, it has a long journey ahead of it before making it to the hands of a child.

The first stop is bringing the toys to the warehouse in Jerome.

“Bring all the toys over here, and we sort them out by the age and gender usually,” said Debbie Johnson, with Toys for Tots.

The next step is critical, and involves you applying for toys for your family.

“If you have kids and you are not sure you’re going to be able to get toys for them, please make sure you get an application put in, we’ve got plenty of toys,” said Johnson.

The applications include the ages of your kids and their genders, as well as proof of where you live.

Once the applications are in, Toys for Tots works with different service providers in the area to get those toys to you.

East End Providers in Kimberly and La Posada Ministries in Twin Falls are two examples of service providers.

“That service provider will tally up their list, tell me the number of boys and girls that they have,” said Johnson. “You know, we have a few families who are asking for bikes or wagons, or something like that. If we have them, we try to send them.” she said.

This process only works because of the generosity of the community.

One local non-profit, E Clampus Vitus, donated $1,000 worth of toys to the organization because they want as many kids as possible to have a Merry Christmas.

“Our group’s motto is to protect the widows and orphans, so we decided we would help the orphans out, and (help) families in the Magic Valley have a Christmas,” said Jody Baker with the group.

The toys stay within the eight counties of Southern Idaho and Jackpot.

If you need to apply for toys, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.