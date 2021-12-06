Advertisement

What happens after you donate a toy for Toys for Tots

When a toy is donated in the Toys for Tots bin, it has a long journey ahead of it before making it to the hands of a child
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When a toy is donated to the Toys for Tots bin, it has a long journey ahead of it before making it to the hands of a child.

The first stop is bringing the toys to the warehouse in Jerome.

“Bring all the toys over here, and we sort them out by the age and gender usually,” said Debbie Johnson, with Toys for Tots.

The next step is critical, and involves you applying for toys for your family.

“If you have kids and you are not sure you’re going to be able to get toys for them, please make sure you get an application put in, we’ve got plenty of toys,” said Johnson.

The applications include the ages of your kids and their genders, as well as proof of where you live.

Once the applications are in, Toys for Tots works with different service providers in the area to get those toys to you.

East End Providers in Kimberly and La Posada Ministries in Twin Falls are two examples of service providers.

“That service provider will tally up their list, tell me the number of boys and girls that they have,” said Johnson. “You know, we have a few families who are asking for bikes or wagons, or something like that. If we have them, we try to send them.” she said.

This process only works because of the generosity of the community.

One local non-profit, E Clampus Vitus, donated $1,000 worth of toys to the organization because they want as many kids as possible to have a Merry Christmas.

“Our group’s motto is to protect the widows and orphans, so we decided we would help the orphans out, and (help) families in the Magic Valley have a Christmas,” said Jody Baker with the group.

The toys stay within the eight counties of Southern Idaho and Jackpot.

If you need to apply for toys, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Lane closures on I-84 expected between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month

Latest News

Representative Muffy Davis is leaving the Statehouse. (Source: KMVT)
Davis to leave Statehouse, take county commission post
Abandoned car in a blizzard
AAA gives tips for safely transporting a Christmas tree, winter driving
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Ketchum’s new city hall is creating different energy in the downtown area, and bringing new...
Ketchum welcomes new city hall building