Amber alert issued for girl from Lewiston

Police are looking for 15-year-old Lillian Dixon of Lewiston, Idaho
Police are looking for 15-year-old Lillian Dixon of Lewiston, Idaho
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An AMBER alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Lewiston, Idaho.

Police say Lillian Dixon has been missing since Dec. 3. They believe the girl is with 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles.

They believe the two were seen in the Washington town of Starbuck, approximately 230 miles from the Idaho border. After being sighted there, they were reported to be seen in Pomeroy, Washington the same day.

Bowles is believed to have stolen a vehicle, and police believe the two of them may be traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with a Washington license plate of BKA0197. Police say Bowles has multiple felony warrants on file for child molestation in Garfield County.

Lillian is 5′2 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, a black and white jacket with an 8 on the back with a black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, as well as a yellow and blue backpack.

Bowles is described as 6′2 with brown hair and blue eyes. Police warn Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees the pair is urged to call 911, ISP at 208-209-8730, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

