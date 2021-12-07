Advertisement

Boise Police investigate after graffiti found near Anne Frank Memorial

Boise Police say the graffiti contained hateful messages
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise Police Department is launching an investigation after graffiti was found in tunnels near the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise.

Police say the graffiti contained hateful messages, as well as anti-Semitic images and words. The Boise Parks and Recreation Department cleaned up the graffiti over the weekend.

“We recognize the significance of this being the last Saturday of Hanukkah and we are reaching out to Jewish leaders in our community to let them know we will not stand for such hateful and abhorrent behavior in our city.” said Chief Ryan Lee.

They are asking anyone with information to call 208-343-2677, or visit 343COPS.com.

