Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at SC fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Some residents in South Carolina were treated to a Griswold’s Christmas … sort of.

Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Raising Cane location in Charleston to grab some chicken, according to WCSC.

But he didn’t stop there. The comedian went behind the counter to surprise unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter, and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were even able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there.

And while he may have asked if he could “refill your eggnog for you or get you something to eat,” it’s not likely Chase offered to “drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead,” in this scenario – leaving that for Clark Griswold.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

Police are looking for 15-year-old Lillian Dixon of Lewiston, Idaho
Amber alert issued for girl from Lewiston
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Governor Brad Little reacts to federal vaccine mandate being halted