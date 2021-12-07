Advertisement

CSI holding orientation this weekend

Enrollment for the spring semester is open all the way until the first week of school in January
The College of Southern Idaho is hosting an orientation this weekend.
The College of Southern Idaho is hosting an orientation this weekend.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are interested in a career change or just adding a new set of skills, CSI is having an orientation this upcoming Saturday (12/11).

The orientation will help current or prospective students become familiar with the college’s resources. CSI has options for two-year associate degree programs, as well as workforce training.

Enrollment for the spring semester is open all the way until the first week of school in January. It’s also not too late to figure out if you qualify to get a little help affording classes.

“For example, (if you were) affected by COVID and you had to drop out of school and you want to come back we have scholarships for that, if you want to go into a career or technical program we have scholarships for that, but we can do the whole process that same day,” said CSI recruiter Adriana Saldana.

The orientation will go from 9 a.m. until noon at the Taylor building on the Twin Falls campus Saturday. They also have scholarship options if your child is in need of daycare. For information on child daycare, visit their website.

