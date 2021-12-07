Gardner Jensen, Constance (Connie)

TWIN FALLS—Constance (Connie) Gardner Jensen, an 82-year-old resident of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Connie was born August 29, 1939, in Richfield, Utah, to Murray Richard Gardner and Monteze Baker Gardner. She was the second and final child in the family. Connie’s parents divorced soon after her birth, and she was raised by her mother in Richfield.

Connie was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a child and teenager, thanks to the efforts of loving friends and family. She remained a faithful member of the church for the rest of her life.

In Connie’s early teenage years, her mother met and married Rex Neilson, of Salina, Utah. She was thrilled to have a kind and loving father figure in her life. Rex applied for and drew a unit in the Columbia Basin Project and decided to move to Othello, Washington to clear the land and develop a family farm. Connie loved this time working the land with Rex and told stories about it for the rest of her life.

Connie attended Othello High School and was elected 1955 Othello Rodeo Queen. During Christmas break of that year she met Cleon Jensen at a church activity. They immediately hit it off and were married July 25, 1956, in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Cleon and Connie moved to Provo, Utah to attend school. Cleon soon received his draft notice from the US Army. They spent time in Arizona, Georgia, and Germany during Cleon’s service.

After their time in the service Cleon and Connie settled in Las Vegas, Nevada for several years. In 1969, they moved back to Othello in search of a smaller community and cooler weather. They owned and operated Jensen’s Apparel, a small department store, and raised a happy family of one daughter and four sons for many years in Othello.

In 2003, Cleon and Connie retired and moved to beautiful Hayden, Idaho, where they made many friends and enjoyed life. Around this time Connie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which she struggled with the rest of her life.

In 2012 they decided to uproot and relocate to Twin Falls, Idaho, close to Cleon’s southern Idaho roots. They spent the next nine years in Twin Falls enjoying their grandchildren. While in Twin Falls, Connie was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, which began a gradual decline in her quality of life. She passed away peacefully, holding Cleon’s hand.

Connie’s greatest joys in life were her family and serving the Savior Jesus Christ. She served in many leadership capacities over the years in the Church including three stints as Relief Society President. She loved serving the young women of the church and spent many summers running Stake Girls Camp with Cleon. Cleon and Connie served together for many years as ordinance workers in the Seattle, Columbia River, and Spokane Temples. They also served as missionaries assigned to the Wallace, Idaho Branch.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Murray Gardner and Rex and Monteze Neilson. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Hayward of Salt Lake City, Utah; her husband, Cleon; her children, Loren (JoAnn) Jensen of Kettle Falls, Washington, Eric (Melanie) Jensen of Nooksack, Washington, Jay (Rahn) Jensen of Everett, Washington, Juli (Lalo) Guerra of Baker City, Oregon, and Blake (Andrea) Jensen of Twin Falls, Idaho; 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Twin Falls Stake Center, located at 667 Harrison St., in Twin Falls, with Bishop Blake B. Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.