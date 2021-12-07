Governor Brad Little reacts to federal vaccine mandate being halted

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little is reacting after a judge in Georgia halted President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The court stated that Biden had likely exceeded his authority under the Procurement Act when the order was issued months ago.

Governor Little issued a statement on Tuesday reacting to the news in which he said:

“Yet another one of President Biden’s vaccine mandates have been temporarily shut down because the states – including Idaho – took a stand against his unprecedented government overreach into Americans’ lives and businesses,” said Little.

“Idaho is party to three lawsuits challenging this assault on Americans’ freedom by their federal government – the federal contractor vaccine mandate, the OSHA vaccine mandate on private business, and the CMS vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. All three mandates are now completely stalled. We will continue to press forward in our fight against the federal government’s bad policies,” his statement continued.

After Tuesday’s decision, all three mandates that Idaho filed suit against have stalled.

