Idahoans and gun safety after the Oxford shooting

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In light of another school shooting in the United States, the debate on how to keep our children safe from these tragic events is back, yet again.

Idaho Senator Melissa Wintrow, who teamed with Boise students to present legislation that would require licensing for minors purchasing a firearm, says the time is now to make change.

“Students are concerned about their safety in their schools and, as lawmakers, we owe it to them to come to the table and listen to those concerns and to really think about some meaningful solutions,” said Wintrow.

Currently, the process of purchasing a firearm as a minor is as simple as having written permission from a parent.

But, what about handling and safety training with the deadly weapon?

“If it’s somebody that’s new to it, we try to go through and explain to them the safety features, where to go to get some training for handgun training, things like that,” said Dan Hadley with Red’s Trading Post, a gun store in Twin Falls.

Senator Wintrow has a history of presenting legislation that would strengthen Idaho’s gun laws in ways she calls “common sense.”

For example, she has suggested not allowing guns in the hands of convicted pedophiles or domestic abusers. She hopes that people can look past their partisan stances and reach across the aisle to keep Idahoans safe.

“We need to think reasonably, we need to think safely and we need to think practically, not in stances and stands and dogma,” she said. “We need to come together and look at complex issues and find the solutions for them.”

