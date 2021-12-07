Advertisement

Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

By Gabriella Bachara
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDJT) – A mother in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to her fourth child.

Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.

“Adrienne was just always a loving and caring person. It’s what led me to the relationship I had with her,” said David Henderson, her ex-husband and father to three of her children.

Henderson said there wasn’t a single person who didn’t like Chandler once they met her.

“Everybody was just drawn to her,” Henderson said. “Her laugh was just contagious.”

Henderson said Chandler started with symptoms of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. He said everything was fine -- until it wasn’t.

“It didn’t seem like it was that serious until last week when I came here to grab the kids on Saturday and she was not looking good,” Henderson said. “She was getting ready to drive herself down to the hospital because she was always willing to lend a hand, but she didn’t exactly ask for help too much either.”

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Chandler died from COVID-19. She was not vaccinated.

“It was just gut-wrenching,” Henderson said.

Now, her family, Henderson and their three children - and her boyfriend and their newborn baby are left navigating a new normal without her.

